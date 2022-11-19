AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EST

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona

Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

Saudi prince’s new title key to dodging lawsuit over killing

EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash

Feds: Oath... READ MORE

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona

Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

Saudi prince’s new title key to dodging lawsuit over killing

EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash

Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.