AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

‘Vindication’: Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner

Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war

Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House

Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs

McCarthy...

READ MORE