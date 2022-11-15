AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

‘Vindication’: Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner
Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs
McCarthy...
READ MORE
‘Vindication’: Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner
Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs
McCarthy makes case for House speaker, but right flank balks
Why the AP hasn’t called control of the House yet
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.