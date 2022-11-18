Trending:
AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 12:13 am
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

Pelosi’s big decision: ‘There’s a life out there, right?’

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony

The AP Interview: Whitmer has ‘no interest in going to DC’

GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe

Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff

The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership

Difficulties again put Houston at center of Texas elections

