AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EST

Election certification delays few, but a ‘test run’ for 2024

Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike

Oath Keepers’ Rhodes guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy’s demise

Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump

Trump’s dinner disaster sparks new rules for his campaign

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

Republicans to conduct review...

READ MORE