AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EST

Election certification delays few, but a ‘test run’ for 2024
Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike
Oath Keepers’ Rhodes guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy’s demise
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump
Trump’s dinner disaster sparks new rules for his campaign
Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy
Republicans to conduct review...
READ MORE
Election certification delays few, but a ‘test run’ for 2024
Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike
Oath Keepers’ Rhodes guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy’s demise
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump
Trump’s dinner disaster sparks new rules for his campaign
Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy
Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms
EXPLAINER: What to know on Congress’ bid to bar rail strike
Court says Trump aide Meadows must testify in election probe
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.