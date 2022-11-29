On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 1:23 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 1:23 am
< a min read
      

Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
GOP’s new committee leaders prepare blitz of investigations
High court to hear arguments over Biden’s deportation policy
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2
Virginia Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle
Senate set to vote on bill protecting same-sex marriages
S. Carolina’s US House maps under scrutiny because...

READ MORE

Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit

GOP’s new committee leaders prepare blitz of investigations

High court to hear arguments over Biden’s deportation policy

GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2

Virginia Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle

Senate set to vote on bill protecting same-sex marriages

S. Carolina’s US House maps under scrutiny because of race

Pennsylvania campaign wildcard Fetterman turns to governing

Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|5 EC-Council Network Defender Training - ...
12|5 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
12|5 Government Contract Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories