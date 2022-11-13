AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EST

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control

Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto

Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view

Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

Democrat...

READ MORE