AP Top Political News at 3:55 a.m. EST

NC Democrats’ parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid

New special counsel has long career confronting corruption

Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices

EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden...

READ MORE