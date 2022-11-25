AP Top Political News at 7:33 a.m. EST

Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024
US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
Georgia high court allows Saturday voting for Senate runoff
EXPLAINER: What’s the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
Trump’s long-teased...
READ MORE
Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024
US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
Georgia high court allows Saturday voting for Senate runoff
EXPLAINER: What’s the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
Trump’s long-teased White House bid is low key in 1st week
GOP’s Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska Senate race
GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.