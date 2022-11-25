On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 7:33 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 7:33 am
< a min read
      

Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024
US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
Georgia high court allows Saturday voting for Senate runoff
EXPLAINER: What’s the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
Trump’s long-teased...

READ MORE

Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile

Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races

Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

Georgia high court allows Saturday voting for Senate runoff

EXPLAINER: What’s the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?

Trump’s long-teased White House bid is low key in 1st week

GOP’s Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska Senate race

GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|1 Q4 Deltek Ajera Customer Town Hall
12|1 Zoom Webinar: The Future of Courts
12|1 Everyday AI for Organizations and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories