On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 7:57 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 7:57 am
< a min read
      

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing
Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
Biden, family hit Nantucket stores for some holiday shopping
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket
Midterms free of feared chaos as...

READ MORE

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume

Biden, family hit Nantucket stores for some holiday shopping

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket

Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile

Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News