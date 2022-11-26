Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 8:10 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 8:10 am
< a min read
      

New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket
Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024
US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger
Doubts about candidates tipped the scales...

READ MORE

New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket

Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile

Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger

Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races

Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county

Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories