AP Top Political News at 8:10 a.m. EST

New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket
Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024
US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger
Doubts about candidates tipped the scales...
READ MORE
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket
Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024
US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon’s arms stockpile
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger
Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.