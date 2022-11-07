Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 12:44 am
< a min read
      

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died. He was 81.

The state-run Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported his death Monday.

Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and had spent his final days at the church’s headquarters in the capital.

Tall and imposing with a white beard in...

READ MORE

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died. He was 81.

The state-run Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported his death Monday.

Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and had spent his final days at the church’s headquarters in the capital.

Tall and imposing with a white beard in accordance with Orthodox clerical tradition, Chrysostomos seldom held back from speaking his mind on issues ranging from politics to the country’s finances, rallying supporters but causing consternation among some politicians and other critics who scolded him for not sticking to his religious duties.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|13 SC22
11|13 Where the Future of Health Happens
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories