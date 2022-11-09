Democrat Greenberg, shooting survivor, wins Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Craig Greenberg has won the Louisville mayor’s race after surviving a shooting at his campaign office earlier this year. Greenberg, a businessman and political newcomer, defeated Republican Bill Dieruf, the mayor of a small city incorporated inside the boundaries of Louisville’s Metro area. Greenberg, 49, escaped the attempt on his life unharmed, but a bullet grazed his sweater. A local social justice activist was charged in the shooting and... READ MORE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Craig Greenberg has won the Louisville mayor’s race after surviving a shooting at his campaign office earlier this year.

Greenberg, a businessman and political newcomer, defeated Republican Bill Dieruf, the mayor of a small city incorporated inside the boundaries of Louisville’s Metro area.

Greenberg, 49, escaped the attempt on his life unharmed, but a bullet grazed his sweater. A local social justice activist was charged in the shooting and remains in federal custody. He has been charged with attempted murder.

In a victory speech Tuesday night, he alluded to the shooting while thanking his campaign team, some of whom were with Greenberg when the suspect opened fire with a handgun.

“We as a team have been through so much together,” Greenberg said. “Far more than most campaign teams ever want to go through together. To each of you, thank you for what you’ve given every day to this campaign.”

He said the attempt on his life in February strengthened his determination to reduce gun violence in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city.

Greenberg also pledged to build affordable housing units, improve public safety and restore transparency and confidence in government after the March 2020 Louisville police shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, prompted months of racial justice protests.

During the campaign he announced a plan to have guns seized by police rendered inoperable before they are given to Kentucky State Police for auction. State law requires confiscated guns to be sold at auction, and the proceeds are used to buy equipment for police. Greenberg said taxpayers spend millions to take illegal guns off the street but many end up back in the hands of criminals.

Greenberg also secured an endorsement from Gov. Andy Beshear, a fellow Democrat.

As a businessman, Greenberg helped start the Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels, which now have locations in several states.

Louisville and Jefferson County merged governments in 2000. Since then, there have been two Democratic mayors, outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer and Jerry Abramson.

