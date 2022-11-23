On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Detention of Russian dissident Yashin extended by 6 months

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:22 pm
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Wednesday extended by six months the pretrial detention of Ilya Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent.

He was arrested in June in a Moscow park and later was charged with spreading false information about the Russian military — a new criminal offense for which he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The law against discrediting the military was enacted after Russia sent troops in Ukraine in February.

The charges against Yashin reportedly relate to a YouTube livestream video in which he talked about Ukrainians being killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. He rejects the charges as politically motivated.

