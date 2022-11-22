On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Europe seeks bigger piece of space market with new launchers

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 7:41 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — France, Germany and Italy announced an agreement Tuesday for a new-generation European space launcher project as part of apparent efforts to better compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other rocket programs in the U.S. and China.

A statement from the three governments announced an unspecified amount of public funding for the plan, saying it would be based on market prices and economic conditions for each element of the project. The European Space...

READ MORE

PARIS (AP) — France, Germany and Italy announced an agreement Tuesday for a new-generation European space launcher project as part of apparent efforts to better compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other rocket programs in the U.S. and China.

A statement from the three governments announced an unspecified amount of public funding for the plan, saying it would be based on market prices and economic conditions for each element of the project. The European Space Agency would award contracts to the companies involved.

The next-generation Ariane and Vega launchers will be used to boost Europe’s role in the commercial and government satellite markets, the French Finance Ministry said.

The governments also agreed to support development of European-made mini and micro rocket launch systems.

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

European government ministers are meeting with ESA in Paris this week. The agency is scheduled to announce its first new team of astronauts in more than a decade on Wednesday, with a focus on more diversity and what are expected to be the first disabled astronauts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|28 New York City Technology Forum
11|28 I/ITSEC 2022
11|28 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories