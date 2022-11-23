Trending:
European Parliament website affected by hacking attack

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 10:45 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Officials say the European parliament website has been affected because of a hacking attack.

European Parliament spokesman Jaume Duch said Wednesday that the website “is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic.” He added that “this traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event.”

Technical teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

