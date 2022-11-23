On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Germany rejects former UK PM’s claim on Ukraine war stance

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 8:14 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday rejected former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s claim that Berlin initially wanted Ukraine to quickly “fold” following Russia’s invasion in February.

CNN Portugal quoted Johnson saying Monday that “the German view was at one stage that if it were going to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better for the whole thing to be over quickly, and for Ukraine to fold.” The network...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday rejected former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s claim that Berlin initially wanted Ukraine to quickly “fold” following Russia’s invasion in February.

CNN Portugal quoted Johnson saying Monday that “the German view was at one stage that if it were going to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better for the whole thing to be over quickly, and for Ukraine to fold.” The network reported that Johnson claimed Germany had “all sorts of sound economic reasons” for that stance.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Wednesday that he was “tempted to switch to English and say it’s ‘utter nonsense’ what Boris Johnson said.”

“We know that the very entertaining former prime minister always has his own relationship with the truth,” he added, citing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s strong defense of Ukraine in a speech to parliament on Feb. 27, three days after the war started. “As such, I think the facts speak against the insinuation I heard in this interview.”

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

Johnson has repeatedly been accused of lying during his career as a journalist, lawmaker and then prime minister. His was forced to resign by members of his own party in July.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories