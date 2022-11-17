On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

TOM KRISHER
November 17, 2022 1:31 pm
< a min read
      

General Motors expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.

CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company’s investor day event Thursday in New York.

The profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales, she said.

Further details...

READ MORE

General Motors expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.

CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company’s investor day event Thursday in New York.

The profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales, she said.

Further details were expected later in the event.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Barra said the company’s EV portfolio appeals to a broader range of customers than the competition.

GM EV lineup includes plans to sell a small SUV for around $30,000, plus a luxury SUV, pickup trucks, and Hummer SUVs in the next two years.

The Detroit automaker has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|23 Fed Gov Sub-Contracting - Department Of...
11|23 Create IT Metrics for Executive...
11|23 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories