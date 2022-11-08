Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats are campaigning for history while Republicans are seeking to extend a winning streak in the U.S. Senate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd are the leading candidates on Tuesday’s ballot to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court who would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd is a three-term congressman who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh also are running. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 470 words. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — A newly formed congressional district in North Carolina could affect partisan control of the U.S. House. The 13th District is being closely watched as a marquee race in the state in the midterm elections. Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel and Republican political newcomer Bo Hines are both in uncharted territory as they seek to represent urban, suburban and rural constituents between Raleigh and Goldsboro. A lengthy redistricting battle scrambled the state’s congressional map. Analysts say Republicans are favored in seven of the state’s 14 districts, and Democrats are favored in six. The map will only be used for the 2022 election and will be redrawn for 2024. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 710 words, photos. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2022-NORTH CAROLINA SUPREME COURT

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two competitive races for North Carolina Supreme Court seats will determine the partisan makeup of the state’s highest court and lay the groundwork for upcoming legal battles. Democrats hold a slim 4-3 majority, but two Democrat-held seats are up for election this year. Republicans only need to win one to flip the majority in their favor. The judicial elections come in the final months of a tumultuous two-year court term distinguished by several split decisions favoring the Democratic majority. These high-profile rulings have drawn criticism from both sides that the judiciary has become too politicized. All four candidates are vowing to keep their personal politics from interfering with their rulings, should they win. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 590 words, photos. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2022-LEGISLATURE

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are aiming for super-sized control of the legislature for the next two years as voters choose the next edition of the General Assembly. Democrats led by Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting for their party to retain enough seats after Tuesday so Republicans fall short of veto-proof margins. The GOP needs at least two additional Senate seats and three House seats to reach veto-proof status. Cooper and other Democrats have warned that severe abortion restrictions could be ahead if the GOP reaches that threshold. Results from roughly 15 highly-competitive races likely will determine the outcome. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 470 words. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-NORTH CAROLINA-EXPLAINER

A tight explanation from our race-calling team about our process for calling the race for governor. UPCOMING by 9:30 p.m. EST, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-VIRGINIA

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia are looking to survive tough reelection bids in a midterm election season where Republicans seek to regain control of the House of Representatives. Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton were all elected to Congress in 2018. All three are top targets of the GOP in this election cycle. In the 2nd District in Hampton Roads, Luria is facing state senator Jennifer Kiggans. Spanberger is running against Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega. And Wexton faces retired Navy officer Hung Cao. Polls in Virginia close at 7 p.m. By Matthew Barakat and Ben Finley. SENT: 510 words, photos. Will be updated.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Democrats Wes Moore and U.S. Rep Anthony Brown are aiming to make Maryland history. Moore hopes to become the state’s first Black governor and Brown is running to be Maryland’s first Black attorney general in Tuesday’s election. Moore is running against Republican Dan Cox, a state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in Maryland. Trump lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 in Maryland after receiving only 32% of the vote. Moore and Cox are running to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term limited. By Brian Witte. SENT: 540 words, photos. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2022-MARYLAND-SENATE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen is a heavy favorite on Tuesday in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Long a champion of the Chesapeake Bay, Van Hollen praised passage of clean energy investments in the Inflation Reduction Act. He has strongly criticized former President Donald Trump’s administration for rolling back environmental protections. By Brian Witte. SENT: 200 words, photos. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s marquee congressional battle on Election Day. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage. The owner of Total Wine & More has put more than $12 million of his own money on his campaign. Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020. Parrott is a conservative state legislator from Washington County who may benefit from a redrawn 6th Congressional District that has made the district more competitive. By Brian Witte. SENT: 250 words, photos. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2022-BALLOT QUESTIONS-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment. Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to implement recreational marijuana with voter approval, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year. The constitutional amendment defines that recreational marijuana would not be legal until July 2023 for people 21 and over. The legislation includes provisions spelling out a transitional period between Jan. 1 and July 1 that would include a fine for possession of marijuana of under an ounce and a half. By Brian Witte. SENT: 470 words. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2022-MARIJUANA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The proposals going before voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals follow President Joe Biden’s announcement that he’ll pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and the five states with ballot measures already have legal medical marijuana programs. Another proposal on Colorado’s ballot would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances. By Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 520 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-DELAWARE

DOVER, Del. — Delaware Democrats are looking to solidify their hold on state government when voters go to the polls in November. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office and all other statewide elective offices, including three on this year’s ballot: attorney general, state auditor and treasurer. The attorney general’s race pits incumbent Kathleen Jennings against Republican challenger Julianne Murray. Democrat Lydia York and Republican Janice Lorrah are competing for state auditor. York defeated incumbent Kathy McGuiness in a Democratic primary after McGuiness was convicted on misdemeanor counts of conflict of interest and official misconduct. Treasurer Colleen Davis is being challenged by Republican Greg Coverdale. By Randall Chase. SENT: 450 words, photo. Will be updated.

ELECTION 2022-DELAWARE-HOUSE

DOVER, Del. — The only federal race on Delaware’s ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was elected to the House in 2016 and is seeking a fourth two-year term. She is the only woman to represent Delaware in Congress. Murphy is an actor and former teacher, coach and Amtrak conductor. By Randall Chase. SENT: 320 words, photo. Will be updated.

____

____

____

____

_____________________

