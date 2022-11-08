On Air: America in the Morning
Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 11:05 pm
Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House.

A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman leaned on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community to connect with rural voters in the least-populated state.

She campaigned aggressively around Wyoming leading up to the election, much as she did before beating Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August.

The race between Hageman and Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with the GOP primary, when voters turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney had campaigned little in the state amid voter worries that her role on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol overshadowed her concern for people in Wyoming.

Grey Bull also was Wyoming’s Democratic nominee for U.S. House in 2020, losing to Cheney by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

Top Stories