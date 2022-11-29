On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Inter-American Human Rights Court says Nicaragua in contempt

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 5:27 pm
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Inter-American Human Rights Court declared the government of Nicaragua in contempt of court Tuesday for ignoring its rulings on political prisoners.

The court is an arm of the Organization of American States, which Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has pledged to withdraw from.

The court issued several rulings in 2021 and 2022 regarding the fate of 46 Nicaraguans arrested by Ortega’s government. The court considers them political prisoners. Human rights...

READ MORE

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Inter-American Human Rights Court declared the government of Nicaragua in contempt of court Tuesday for ignoring its rulings on political prisoners.

The court is an arm of the Organization of American States, which Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has pledged to withdraw from.

The court issued several rulings in 2021 and 2022 regarding the fate of 46 Nicaraguans arrested by Ortega’s government. The court considers them political prisoners. Human rights groups say there are now a total of 219 political prisoners in Nicaraguan jails, many in ill health as a result.

Nicaragua’s government did not bother to send representatives to the court’s last session on the issue Nov. 9.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

Ortega’s government has moved systematically against all voices of dissent, arresting dozens of opposition leaders and clergy members. Many have been sentenced to prison this year in quick trials closed to the public.

Nicaragua’s congress, dominated by Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front, has ordered the closure of more than 1,000 nongovernmental organizations, including Mother Teresa’s charity.

Huge street protests across Nicaragua in 2018 called for Ortega to step down. Ortega maintained the protests were a coup attempt carried out with foreign backing and the support of the church.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|5 EC-Council Network Defender Training - ...
12|5 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
12|5 Government Contract Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories