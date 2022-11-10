On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 3:14 pm
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels in a suspected terror attack.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, two officers came under attack near Brussels North train station in the incident Thursday. Local media reported that the attacker was shot.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a...

READ MORE

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels in a suspected terror attack.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, two officers came under attack near Brussels North train station in the incident Thursday. Local media reported that the attacker was shot.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|16 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
11|16 Modernizing Your Data Strategy with...
11|16 Virtual All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories