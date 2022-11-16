On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Vehicle strikes Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 10:27 am
< a min read
      

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, authorities said.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, a vehicle on a sidewalk as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

County fire senior dispatcher Martin Rangel confirmed that incident involved sheriff’s recruits but said there was no immediate patient count.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deputy Grace Medrano...

READ MORE

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, authorities said.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, a vehicle on a sidewalk as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

County fire senior dispatcher Martin Rangel confirmed that incident involved sheriff’s recruits but said there was no immediate patient count.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deputy Grace Medrano said the incident involved a sheriff’s academy class.

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

Medrano said there were injuries but she did not have a confirmed number or information about the severity of the injuries.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|22 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
11|22 The 2022 Analytics & BI Platforms...
11|22 IQM2 Q&A - Bring Your Questions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories