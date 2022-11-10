On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Why the AP called 5 California House races for Democrats

MIKE CATALINI
November 10, 2022 12:50 pm
2 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The victors in five California House contests haven’t been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control those seats.

That’s because of California’s so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of political party, proceed to the general election. The top two primary is sometimes referred to as a jungle primary because of the free-for-all nature of having all candidates compete...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The victors in five California House contests haven’t been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control those seats.

That’s because of California’s so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of political party, proceed to the general election. The top two primary is sometimes referred to as a jungle primary because of the free-for-all nature of having all candidates compete on one ballot.

Two districts are in the Bay Area; the other three are in Southern California.

In the 15th District, Kevin Mullin and David Canepa are squaring off. In the 16th, incumbent Anna Eshoo is competing against Rishi Kumar. In the 29th District, incumbent Tony Cardenas is facing off against Angelica Duenas. In the 34th District Jimmy Gomez is in a race with David Kim. In the 37th District, it’s Sydney Kamlager versus Jan Perry.

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

None of the races represents a pickup opportunity for Democrats, who currently control all five seats, so the outcome won’t affect who controls the House.

Votes are still being tallied in California and it’s unclear when a winner in each of the campaigns could be declared. The Associated Press hasn’t called numerous other races in the state, either.

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap — even if one candidate has claimed victory and others have conceded.

In some contested races where a party or candidate has a history of consistent and convincing wins The AP can use results from AP VoteCast to confirm a candidate’s victory, even as soon as polls close. VoteCast is a survey of American voters aimed at determining why they voted how they did.

___

Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

___

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

        Read more: Government News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|16 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
11|16 Modernizing Your Data Strategy with...
11|16 Virtual All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories