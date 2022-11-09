On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi for remarks after attack

SARAH RANKIN
November 9, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, Youngkin’s office confirmed Wednesday.

“My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job with that,” the Republican governor said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.

Youngkin said he sent Pelosi a “personal note” to “to reflect those sentiments.”

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after authorities say he was violently assaulted by an intruder who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home.

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

Law enforcement officers who responded to the Oct. 28 break-in witnessed the 82-year-old being struck in the head with the hammer at least once, according to court documents. Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital last week. The suspect, David DePape, faces numerous charges, including attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official.

Hours after the news of the attack, Youngkin made a campaign stop for a GOP congressional candidate and said of the Pelosis: “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.” The remark drew laughs from the crowd but was quickly condemned — mostly by Democrats — as insensitive and an insufficient condemnation of the violence.

Youngkin initially declined to say he regretted the remarks when pressed on the matter in a TV interview.

A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed the letter.

The apology was first reported by Punchbowl News.

