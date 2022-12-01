On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
1st golf outing for Biden during US Virgin Islands vacation

DARLENE SUPERVILLE
December 30, 2022 3:45 pm
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden ventured out Friday for a round of golf.

Biden and grandson Hunter, 16, hit balls on the 18-hole course at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. The course offers spectacular views of the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea and the island’s coastline.

The president wore a white polo shirt, blue cap and dark-colored shorts in the 80-degree weather.

After marking Christmas at the White House, Biden arrived in St. Croix late Tuesday to spend time with family between holidays and to celebrate a new year.

Besides his grandson, Biden was accompanied on his vacation by his wife, Jill; daughter Ashley and her husband, Howard Krein; and granddaughter Natalie, who is Hunter’s sister.

The president was scheduled to return to the White House on Jan. 2.

