AP Top Political News at 12:26 a.m. EST

EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies

AP Interview: Retiring Vermont Sen. Leahy ponders his legacy

Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war’s front

Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed, panel says

Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine

Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake’s stolen election claims

US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

US: Taliban...

READ MORE