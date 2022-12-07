Trending:
AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 7, 2022 12:05 am
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny
Jan. 6 ‘heroes’ honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob
Trump’s Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
