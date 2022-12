AP Top Political News at 12:54 a.m. EST

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st voting state

To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts

Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings

Obama urges Georgia Democrats to push turnout for Warnock

High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan

Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row

Bidens entertain more than 330 guests at 1st state dinner

Arizona...

READ MORE