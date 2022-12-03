AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EST

Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case

Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state

Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden goes to … Massachusetts

Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

FBI...

READ MORE