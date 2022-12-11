AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EST

Biden called gay marriage ‘inevitable’ and soon it’ll be law
Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats
Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
Rural voters ‘in the trenches’ on climate, leery of Biden
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots
Trump lawyers in court for sealed...
READ MORE
Biden called gay marriage ‘inevitable’ and soon it’ll be law
Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats
Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
Rural voters ‘in the trenches’ on climate, leery of Biden
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
EXPLAINER: What Sinema’s switch means for the Senate
1st Gen Z congressman-elect denied apartment over bad credit
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.