Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 12:07 am
< a min read
      

Biden called gay marriage ‘inevitable’ and soon it’ll be law
Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats
Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
Rural voters ‘in the trenches’ on climate, leery of Biden
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots
Trump lawyers in court for sealed...

READ MORE

Biden called gay marriage ‘inevitable’ and soon it’ll be law

Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats

Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout

Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission

Rural voters ‘in the trenches’ on climate, leery of Biden

Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots

Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case

EXPLAINER: What Sinema’s switch means for the Senate

1st Gen Z congressman-elect denied apartment over bad credit

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News