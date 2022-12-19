AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EST

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish

Biden’s bullish 2024 talk does little to tamp down chatter

Jury selection to begin in Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’

EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?

US border cities strained ahead of expected migrant surge

McCarthy’s race for speaker risks upending House on Day One READ MORE