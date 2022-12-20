Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 1:06 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 20, 2022 1:06 am
< a min read
      

GOP’s usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral
Trump’s tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel
1/6 takeaways: Record for history and ‘roadmap to justice’
Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct
Peru Congress to reconsider early election, unrest continues
Jury selection begins in major 1/6 Proud Boys sedition trial
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
Panel warns FDA’s beleaguered tobacco...

READ MORE

GOP’s usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral

Trump’s tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

1/6 takeaways: Record for history and ‘roadmap to justice’

Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct

Peru Congress to reconsider early election, unrest continues

Jury selection begins in major 1/6 Proud Boys sedition trial

High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions

Panel warns FDA’s beleaguered tobacco unit lacks direction

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

Trump referral: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News