AP Top Political News at 1:13 a.m. EST

House passes bill to extend government funding for 1 week

EXPLAINER: What can the Patriot missile do for Ukraine?

Club Q shooting survivors press Congress to act on guns

Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training

Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns

Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent

US plans for more migrant releases when asylum limits end

Recount...

READ MORE