AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 28, 2022 12:13 am
On the ballot in 2023: Southern governors, big-city mayors
1st 2 years revealed President Biden’s generational ambition
Biden arrives in US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays
Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
House committee expected to release Trump’s taxes Friday
Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
Top Stories