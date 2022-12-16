Trending:
AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 12:15 am
Senate sends Biden bill to keep gov’t open through Dec. 23

Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate

Jan. 6 committee to vote Monday on riot criminal referrals

US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops

Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement

EXPLAINER: Will immigration surge as asylum rule ends?

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder’s contributions

House approves referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico

Biden pumps up Africa relations, will visit next year

Top Stories