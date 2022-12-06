Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 12:44 am
< a min read
      

Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6
Biden’s efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks
Trump faces peril in docs probe after decades of scrutiny
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
Warnock, Walker: Starkly different choices for Black voters
US says it will expand, extend...

READ MORE

Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat

Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6

Biden’s efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

Trump faces peril in docs probe after decades of scrutiny

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

Warnock, Walker: Starkly different choices for Black voters

US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians

What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election

US, EU agree to intensify talks on ‘green subsidies’ dispute

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|12 2022 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|12 Warfighters in Action: Col. Sheffield,...
12|12 Elastic at DoDIIS Worldwide 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories