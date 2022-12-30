AP Top Political News at 12:31 a.m. EST

Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
Time of triumph for GOP turns into ‘distraction’ with Santos
Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on
Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees
New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws
Jan. 6...
EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
