On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 10:05 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 23, 2022 10:05 am
< a min read
      

Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection
Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump’s lies to the ‘unimaginable’
Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
Sex-abuse video victimizes child long after abuser is gone
With House shifting, Senate...

READ MORE

Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection

Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump’s lies to the ‘unimaginable’

Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies

EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?

Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine

White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea

Sex-abuse video victimizes child long after abuser is gone

With House shifting, Senate locks in Ukraine funds

Trump’s taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents

Social secretary helps ‘people’s house’ welcome the people

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|29 Zoom Trainings - December
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories