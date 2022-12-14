On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 5:58 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 5:58 am
< a min read
      

Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it ‘a blow against hate’
The AP Interview: Hutchinson says Trump worst choice for GOP
Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ on bill to keep gov’t open
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
Prisons chief: Official who beat inmates deserves 2nd chance
US-hosted Africa summit opens with focus on youth, security
Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy
US postage...

READ MORE

Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it ‘a blow against hate’

The AP Interview: Hutchinson says Trump worst choice for GOP

Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ on bill to keep gov’t open

US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine

Prisons chief: Official who beat inmates deserves 2nd chance

US-hosted Africa summit opens with focus on youth, security

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

US postage stamp to honor civil rights icon John Lewis

Supreme Court will review conviction in murder-for-hire case

Nancy Pelosi’s career chronicled in new film by her daughter

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|20 VETS 2 DPA Training
12|20 Proofpoint Intelligent Compliance
12|20 Cybersecurity As Our Ally for Inclusion...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories