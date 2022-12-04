AP Top Political News at 8:40 a.m. EST

Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy
Group aiding kin of slain CIA officers comes out of shadows
Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says
Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war
...
READ MORE
Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy
Group aiding kin of slain CIA officers comes out of shadows
Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says
Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war
Pentagon chief: US faces pivotal years in countering China
New LA sheriff vows accountability, integrity for department
Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.