ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian MiG-21 military jet crashed during a training flight Tuesday, the country’s Ministry of Defense said.

The crash happened in an uninhabited forested area in the northeast of the country around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT). A search team was looking for the crew, the ministry statement said.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.