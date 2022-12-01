On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Last of Mexico’s World War II veterans dies at age 98

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 6:24 pm
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last veteran of Mexico’s relatively small contingent of World War II veterans has died, Mexico’s Defense Department announced Thursday.

The department said former Sgt. Horacio Castilleja Albarrán was 98 when he died Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided.

Castilleja Albarrán was one of about 300 Mexican soldiers and airmen in Squadron 201, known as the Aztec Eagles, who were sent from Mexico to help in the...

READ MORE

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last veteran of Mexico’s relatively small contingent of World War II veterans has died, Mexico’s Defense Department announced Thursday.

The department said former Sgt. Horacio Castilleja Albarrán was 98 when he died Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided.

Castilleja Albarrán was one of about 300 Mexican soldiers and airmen in Squadron 201, known as the Aztec Eagles, who were sent from Mexico to help in the U.S. war effort against Japn.

The aircraft squadron fought alongside the U.S. Army Air Forces in the Philippines in 1945. Mexico was late to enter World War II, but declared war after German submarines sank several Mexican oil tankers.

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

Castilleja Albarrán joined the army in 1942 at age 18 and was trained as a radio operator. He was long retired from the service.

He was given a funeral with military honots.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories