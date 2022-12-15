On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

GILLIAN FLACCUS
December 15, 2022 5:49 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided.

Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|21 Deep Observability: Critical Solution...
12|21 Predict and Prevent Service Disruptions...
12|21 Drive Strategic Outcomes with Strategic...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories