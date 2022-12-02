Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot and wounded on the doorstep of a Savannah home, according to police. “At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” Savannah police said in a statement Friday. The 15-year-old boy was out campaigning Thursday evening when he was shot in the leg outside a house near downtown Savannah, the police statement said.... READ MORE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot and wounded on the doorstep of a Savannah home, according to police.

“At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” Savannah police said in a statement Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was out campaigning Thursday evening when he was shot in the leg outside a house near downtown Savannah, the police statement said. It said a man inside the home fired a gunshot through the closed front door. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man and jailed him on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. It was not immediately known if the man had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting occurred in the closing days of a statewide runoff campaign between Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. A runoff was required after no candidate received a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Polls in the runoff close Tuesday.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident,” Warnock said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

