On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Correction: California-Guns-Breach story

ADAM BEAM
December 1, 2022 4:59 pm
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published November 30, 2022, about an investigation of California exposing personal information of gun owners, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the California Rifle & Pistol Association was preparing a class action lawsuit against the state. The association is preparing an individual lawsuit, but it will not be a class action.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Technology News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories