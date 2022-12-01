Correction: California-Guns-Breach story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published November 30, 2022, about an investigation of California exposing personal information of gun owners, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the California Rifle & Pistol Association was preparing a class action lawsuit against the state. The association is preparing an individual lawsuit, but it will not be a class action.

