On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Senate confirms new U.S. ambassador to Russia

The Associated Press
December 21, 2022 1:24 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) —

The Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to confirm the new U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to arrive in Washington for a historic visit, senators voted to 93-2 to confirm career diplomat Lynne M. Tracy as the new ambassador to Russia. Some viewed it as a signal of the American commitment to war-torn Ukraine as it confronts the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Senate Majority Leader...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) —

The Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to confirm the new U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to arrive in Washington for a historic visit, senators voted to 93-2 to confirm career diplomat Lynne M. Tracy as the new ambassador to Russia. Some viewed it as a signal of the American commitment to war-torn Ukraine as it confronts the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened the chamber’s session by saying that Wednesday’s passage of a fresh $45 billion military aid package for Ukraine and confirmation of the new U.S. ambassador to Russia would send a strong signal that Americans stand “unequivocally” with the Ukrainian people.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders at Customs and Border Protection, Education, FDIC and USCIS along with experts from Crowdstrike, Okta and Zscaler share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users.

Tracy, a career member of the Foreign Service, “will be tasked with standing up to Putin,” Schumer said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|27 Shape Your Cybersecurity Funnel with...
12|27 Symbiote 101: How to Secure Users...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories