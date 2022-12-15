Trending:
Slovak government loses parliamentary no confidence vote

The Associated Press
December 15, 2022 12:37 pm
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s coalition government has fallen after losing a parliamentary no-confidence vote Thursday, a move that could lead to an early election.

In the country’s 150-seat Parliament, 78 lawmakers, two more than 76 needed, voted to oust the three-party minority government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

President Zuzana Caputova will have to appoint a new prime minister. Holding an early election is another option, if members of parliament approve it.

