On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

15-week abortion ban set to go before Florida Supreme Court

The Associated Press
January 24, 2023 1:22 pm
< a min read
      

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy will be allowed to stand until a hearing before the state Supreme Court.

The court said late Monday it will hear the case, which has been part of a legal fight since the law took effect last July.

The law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury...

READ MORE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy will be allowed to stand until a hearing before the state Supreme Court.

The court said late Monday it will hear the case, which has been part of a legal fight since the law took effect last July.

The law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exemptions in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.

Violators could face up to five years in prison. Physicians and other medical professionals could lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for each violation.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|30 Customer Contact Week 2023
1|30 Managing Government's Risk at...
1|30 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories