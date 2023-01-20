AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EST

Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’

$2.5 billion aid sends Strykers, but no tanks, to Ukraine

Supreme Court has failed to find leaker of abortion opinion

State laws vary widely on whether felons can run for office

Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms

US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal

CIA director visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy READ MORE