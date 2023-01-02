AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EST

2024 contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties
Biden’s new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship
Santos should consider resigning, veteran GOP lawmaker says
Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run
Dems, GOP have distinct priorities for 2023: AP-NORC poll
NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor
Historic term...
READ MORE
2024 contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties
Biden’s new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship
Santos should consider resigning, veteran GOP lawmaker says
Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run
Dems, GOP have distinct priorities for 2023: AP-NORC poll
NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
Chief justice: Judges’ safety ‘essential’ to court system
EXPLAINER: What’s ahead for Ohio’s unsettled political maps?
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.